New assisted-living facility opens in Mendon

Vista Senior Living in Mendon is now accepting residents for some of its units.
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MENDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new assisted-living facility has opened in the Killington area.

Vista Senior Living in Mendon is now accepting residents, but only for memory care and independent living at the moment.

The facility is still awaiting licensing from the state for their 33 assisted-living units.

Right now, residents can move into one of the 18 memory care units or one of 18 independent-living units.

The location at the former Cortina Inn played a key role when choosing the building.

“This place was a ski resort and ‘the spot’ for a lot of skiers that used to come to ski Pico Mountain and Killington back in the ’80s, ’70s. So we want to bring it back to life and have those people enjoy this place again,” said Luis Marin, the executive director.

They have been worried about opening during a pandemic but told us they’re doing so with extra precautions.

About 25-30 people will work at the facility.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

