New Hampshire sues Monsanto over PCB contamination

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has filed a lawsuit against the agrochemical giant Monsanto over what it says has been widespread PCB pollution.

In the complaint filed Tuesday, the state alleges Monsanto, Solutia and Pharmacia are responsible for contamination of public property, water and other natural resources.

It also alleges that the PCB contamination is much more widespread than previously thought and that the companies knew of the dangers but failed to warn the public.

PCBs are toxic industrial chemicals, now banned, that have accumulated in plants, fish and people for decades.

The companies did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)