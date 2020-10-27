Advertisement

NY discourages travel to Massachusetts, adds CA to advisory

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo-File photo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo-File photo(Source: NY Gov Office/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s governor is now urging residents to avoid nonessential travel to neighboring Massachusetts, as the state adds California to its COVID-19 advisory.

Residents from states on New York’s quarantine list must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Only seven states including New York have reported an average of fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.

New York is not adding its neighboring states to its official advisory list because Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it’s too hard to enforce quarantine rules in the interconnected region.

Vermont health officials say the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state should be a “wake-up call” and that it is important for all residents to try and bring those numbers down.