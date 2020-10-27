NY discourages travel to Massachusetts, adds CA to advisory

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s governor is now urging residents to avoid nonessential travel to neighboring Massachusetts, as the state adds California to its COVID-19 advisory.

Residents from states on New York’s quarantine list must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Only seven states including New York have reported an average of fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.

New York is not adding its neighboring states to its official advisory list because Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it’s too hard to enforce quarantine rules in the interconnected region.

