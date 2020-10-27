NY police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Clinton County

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Clinton County, New York, man died after being hit by a car early Saturday morning.

It happened Route 22B in the town of Schuyler Falls. Troopers say they responded around 12:47 a.m. and found that Madison C. Valenti, 19 of Plattsburgh, struck Patrick Sorrell, 37, of Schuyler Falls near the Morrisonville Fire Department.

Police say the results of an autopsy are pending and the investigation continues.

