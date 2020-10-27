Advertisement

NY to test SUNY students for virus before Thanksgiving break

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s public university system is requiring students to test negative for the coronavirus before they can leave for Thanksgiving break in hopes of preventing community spread as students fan across the country.

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras told The Associated Press that the system’s 64 colleges and universities must come up with plans by Nov. 5 to test about 140,000 students within 10 days before Thanksgiving break. SUNY has planned to transition most colleges and universities to remote learning after Thanksgiving.

SUNY will require colleges to isolate or quarantine any residential student who tests positive for COVID-19 or is exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days before Thanksgiving break.

