Police investigate deadly crash in Waitsfield

Woman struck by vehicle and left in the road semi-conscious
Woman struck by vehicle and left in the road semi-conscious
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are still trying to figure out what led to a deadly crash involving a woman walking in a Waitsfield crosswalk.

Vermont State Police say 84-year-old June Sardi of Warren hit 43-year-old Mariah McGill while she was crossing the street.

It happened at the intersection of Main Street and Carroll Road in Waitsfield.

McGill was transported to the hospital but died due to her injuries.

Sardi was charged with gross negligent operation.

