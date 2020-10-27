State Police investigate possible charges after corrections officer is assaulted

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont corrections officer is recovering, after being assaulted by an inmate at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in Swanton.

The incident happened Thursday, October 22. Other inmates in the unit came to the officer’s aid and stopped the assault according to the Department of Corrections. The officer was taken to the hospital and released with a concussion and bruises. The inmate was transferred to another facility.

D.O.C. has not said what prompted the attack, and have not released the names of the people involved. Vermont State Police are investigating to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

“Our correctional officers face grave risk every day. This event leaves me appreciating the work the staff does every day, the humanity of our inmates who ran to the aid of the officer and to the quick and compassionate response of the Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) leadership team,” said Commissioner Jim Baker. “The Vermont DOC Peer Support Team is working with the DOC clinician to help those involved process the event. Also, staff and I are working to formally recognize the inmates who stepped in to stop the assault, no doubt preventing the officer from being more seriously hurt.”

