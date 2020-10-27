Advertisement

Stefanik meets with Plattsburgh supporters

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With a week to go until Election Day, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was among candidates making a closing pitch to North Country voters.

A few dozen Stefanik supporters turned out at the parking lot of the old Friendly’s on Route 3 in Plattsburgh, less than half wearing masks. Stefanik, a rising star in the GOP who has become a steadfast defender of President Trump, thanked her supporters and urged them to get out the vote, whether in person or by mail for all republicans on the ballot. She was accompanied by Assemblyman Dan Stec, a Republican for state Senate.

"We feel great. I continue to outwork my opponent, working to earn support from Republicans, Democrats, and independents. Stefanik said. “There’s a lot of excitement. We are just working to turn out to vote. I voted early in person. I voted early in-person yesterday with my husband in Saratoga County. We want to encourage all of our supporters to turn out between now and Sunday or in-person on Election Day. It’s really important. Every vote is going to matter,” Stefanik said.

Across the street, a few people gathered for an anti-Trump rally.

Stefanik faces Democrat Tedra Cobb for the District 21 seat.

Related Stories:

Stefanik and Cobb faceoff in televised debate

Stefanik maintains bipartisan reputation while moving to the right

Campaign Countdown: New York’s 21st congressional district

Cobb says support for Stefanik puts ACA in jeopardy

Stefanik takes center stage at Republican National Convention

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Campaign Countdown: New Hampshire Senate race

Updated: 42 minutes ago
If Democrats want to regain control of the United States Senate, they will most certainly have to retain the seats they already have.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

Politics

Vermont secretary of state on early voting and hitting the polls

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Darren Perron
Election Day is a week away. Here's what you need to know about mail-in ballots and the polls if you plan to vote in person. Our Darren Perron spoke with Vermont's secretary of state.

News

Vermont Secretary of State on early voting and hitting the polls

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Vermont Secretary of State on early voting and hitting the polls

Latest News

News

Stefanik holds rally in Plattsburgh

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rep. Elise Stefanik is making a final push to keep her seat in Congress.

News

Local high schools struggle to keep theater arts programs intact during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
The pandemic has turned most parts of public school on its head this year by not only disrupting classes and athletics, but also drama programs.

News

How you can participate in COVID vaccine trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
One of the vaccines for COVID-19 will be tested in our region.

News

How Vermont schools are adapting to new COVID health guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
The state of Vermont has updated its health guidance for schools again. This time, for the winter months.

AP

NY discourages travel to Massachusetts, adds CA to advisory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s governor is now urging residents to avoid nonessential travel to neighboring Massachusetts, as the state adds California to its COVID-19 advisory.

News

Rising virus case count should be ‘wake-up call’ to Vermonters

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vermont health officials say the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state should be a “wake-up call” and that it is important for all residents to try and bring those numbers down.