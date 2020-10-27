Stefanik meets with Plattsburgh supporters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With a week to go until Election Day, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was among candidates making a closing pitch to North Country voters.

A few dozen Stefanik supporters turned out at the parking lot of the old Friendly’s on Route 3 in Plattsburgh, less than half wearing masks. Stefanik, a rising star in the GOP who has become a steadfast defender of President Trump, thanked her supporters and urged them to get out the vote, whether in person or by mail for all republicans on the ballot. She was accompanied by Assemblyman Dan Stec, a Republican for state Senate.

"We feel great. I continue to outwork my opponent, working to earn support from Republicans, Democrats, and independents. Stefanik said. “There’s a lot of excitement. We are just working to turn out to vote. I voted early in person. I voted early in-person yesterday with my husband in Saratoga County. We want to encourage all of our supporters to turn out between now and Sunday or in-person on Election Day. It’s really important. Every vote is going to matter,” Stefanik said.

Across the street, a few people gathered for an anti-Trump rally.

Stefanik faces Democrat Tedra Cobb for the District 21 seat.

