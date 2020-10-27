SUNY Plattsburgh won’t hold in-person winter graduation
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh will not be holding an in-person commencement ceremony this December.
The college’s president says as a first generation college student, he understands how important this day is to graduates and their families.
But because of the on-going challenges with COVID-19, the ceremony will be a virtual event. We’re told they are still working on ways to make the ceremony special.
A recent outbreak has 32 positive cases. No new cases were reported on Monday. More than 150 students are still under quarantine as well as seven employees.
Related Stories:
Clinton County health officials try to tamp down SUNY Plattsburgh cluster
Clinton County sees one of its largest COVID-19 spikes
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.