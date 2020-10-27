Advertisement

SUNY Plattsburgh won’t hold in-person winter graduation

SUNY Plattsburgh
SUNY Plattsburgh(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh will not be holding an in-person commencement ceremony this December.

The college’s president says as a first generation college student, he understands how important this day is to graduates and their families.

But because of the on-going challenges with COVID-19, the ceremony will be a virtual event. We’re told they are still working on ways to make the ceremony special.

A recent outbreak has 32 positive cases. No new cases were reported on Monday. More than 150 students are still under quarantine as well as seven employees.

We are so sorry to announce that we will not be able to host an in-person December commencement ceremony due to ongoing...

Posted by SUNY Plattsburgh on Monday, October 26, 2020

