Advertisement

UVM reaches 100K COVID test milestone

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont reached a COVID testing milestone Tuesday with over 100,000 tests administered, part of the “Green and Gold Promise” to repeatedly test the entire student body.

First-year student Emily Scarbrough says it’s been an odd year going to school during a pandemic. “Has definitely been interesting and a little overwhelming at times,” she said as she got her weekly mandatory COVID-19 test on the UVM campus. Tuesday afternoon. “For me, getting a weekly testing - i find it relieving because I like knowing that I’m negative every week and knowing that I’m not infecting people that I care about.”

She was the 100,000th test to be conducted this semester at the university. UVM President Suresh Garimella and Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger thanked the students, acknowledging it’s not an easy time to be in college. “Wearing masks, social-distancing, and getting tested weekly are not part of the standard college fare,” Garimella said

“I think there has not been enough attention to what a great job UVM students have done,” added Weinberger.

Garimella admits testing by itself is not the answer but provides a level of confidence and making it easier to box in any positive tests. He says it’s not because of the school’s location and size that the weekly positivity rate here is .01 percent, but rather it’s the effort from the community. “It’s because we followed the science and we truly subscribed to the thought that we are all in this together,” he said.

UVM students like Jack Guntulis agree. “I think it’s a good thing,” he said.

“I think it’s really cool that UVM is so far ahead,” said Ellie Ousey, a UVM junior.

“I’m not surprised,” said Sam Holt, a UVM junior.

And neither is Scarbrough. “Everyone here truly wants to be safe and wants to remain open,” she said.

UVM officials say they plan to continue to test till the end of the semester and will follow the same plan next semester as they did in the fall, where students are tested before they arrive and once they arrive.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How you can participate in COVID vaccine trial

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
One of the vaccines for COVID-19 will be tested in our region. The UVM Medical Center has been selected to participate in Astrazeneca's Phase 3 trial. Our Cat Viglienzoni has details on the trial and who can participate.

News

New assisted-living facility opens in Mendon

Updated: 16 minutes ago
A new assisted-living facility has opened in the Killington area.

News

How Vermont schools are adapting to new COVID health guidelines

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
The state of Vermont has updated its health guidance for schools again. This time, for the winter months. Our Olivia Lyons spoke to some school principals about the changes.

News

North Country rally for republicans

Updated: 22 minutes ago
North Country rally for republicans waving at traffic in Plattsburgh.

News

Vermont hiker reaches peak goal

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
A Vermonter says he's the first to ever climb up and then ski down all 110 Vermont peaks over 3,000 feet. Our Scott Fleishman spoke with him.

Latest News

News

Celebrating American Beer Day

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Tuesday is American Beer Day, an occasion to celebrate by enjoying your favorite brews. And because this is Vermont, there are a lot of options out there.

News

UVM reaches 100K COVID test milestone

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The University of Vermont reached a COVID testing milestone Tuesday with over 100,000 tests administered, part of the “Green and Gold Promise” to repeatedly test the entire student body.

News

Vermont hiker reaches peak goal

Updated: 47 minutes ago
A Vermonter says he’s the first to ever climb up and then ski down all 110 Vermont peaks over 3,000 feet.

News

Lamoille River treated for sea lamprey control

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services says the Lamoille River was being treated on Tuesday with a pesticide to control sea lamprey that prey on native trout, landlocked Atlantic salmon and other species in Lake Champlain.

News

Local high schools struggle to keep theater arts programs intact during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kayla Martin
The pandemic has turned most parts of public school on its head this year by not only disrupting classes and athletics, but also drama programs. Kayla Martin reports efforts to keep the theater arts alive.