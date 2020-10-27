UVM reaches 100K COVID test milestone

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont reached a COVID testing milestone Tuesday with over 100,000 tests administered, part of the “Green and Gold Promise” to repeatedly test the entire student body.

First-year student Emily Scarbrough says it’s been an odd year going to school during a pandemic. “Has definitely been interesting and a little overwhelming at times,” she said as she got her weekly mandatory COVID-19 test on the UVM campus. Tuesday afternoon. “For me, getting a weekly testing - i find it relieving because I like knowing that I’m negative every week and knowing that I’m not infecting people that I care about.”

She was the 100,000th test to be conducted this semester at the university. UVM President Suresh Garimella and Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger thanked the students, acknowledging it’s not an easy time to be in college. “Wearing masks, social-distancing, and getting tested weekly are not part of the standard college fare,” Garimella said

“I think there has not been enough attention to what a great job UVM students have done,” added Weinberger.

Garimella admits testing by itself is not the answer but provides a level of confidence and making it easier to box in any positive tests. He says it’s not because of the school’s location and size that the weekly positivity rate here is .01 percent, but rather it’s the effort from the community. “It’s because we followed the science and we truly subscribed to the thought that we are all in this together,” he said.

UVM students like Jack Guntulis agree. “I think it’s a good thing,” he said.

“I think it’s really cool that UVM is so far ahead,” said Ellie Ousey, a UVM junior.

“I’m not surprised,” said Sam Holt, a UVM junior.

And neither is Scarbrough. “Everyone here truly wants to be safe and wants to remain open,” she said.

UVM officials say they plan to continue to test till the end of the semester and will follow the same plan next semester as they did in the fall, where students are tested before they arrive and once they arrive.

