Vermont hiker reaches peak goal

By Scott Fleishman
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermonter says he’s the first to ever climb up and then ski down all 110 Vermont peaks over 3,000 feet.

It took Spencer Crispe of Brattleboro eight long years to complete the feat.

He says he’s also the first Vermonter to climb all 770 3,000-foot mountains in the Northeast.

When it comes to accomplishing your goals, Crispe says just trek forward.

“That was the best feeling man. You know, when you work on a goal for that long, you know, eight years, you’ve got to stick with it. I mean, there’s no way to shortcut. You’re either going to do all the mountains or not. You got to finish that list in your hand or not. And I just kept going through the balance. You have to have patience. I’ve pretty much optimized my whole life and schedule around mountain climbing,” Crispe said.

Crispe says to feel a little better about everything going on in the world, everyone should get outdoors and experience it in their own ways.

Watch the video to see the full interview with Spencer Crispe.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

