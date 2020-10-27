Advertisement

Vermont secretary of state on early voting and hitting the polls

By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With a week to go until Election Day, Vermont leads the nation in early voting. More than 208,000 ballots have been cast already.

Towns have begun processing those ballots, with more than twice as many early and absentee ballots as in 2016.

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos attributes the high early turnout to the contested presidential race and the pandemic.

Ballots were sent through the mail to registered Vermont voters, but Condos says the deadline to send those through the mail and be sure they’ll arrive on time has already passed. However, you do have some other options to make sure your vote counts.

Our Darren Perron spoke with the secretary of state for details on that and more. Watch the video for the full interview with Condos.

