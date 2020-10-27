Vermont state leaders to provide COVID-19 update

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference Tuesday morning.

The new guidance for sports will likely be talked about.

We also expect an update on cases, the hazard pay program, cases in schools, and the state’s overall COVID-19 response.

The press conference is Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

You can watch it live right here on Channel 3.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.