Advertisement

Watch: National Zoo’s baby giant panda yawns, stretches, wins hearts at 9-weeks-old

‘It’s very cute to watch!’
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The National Zoo’s baby giant panda scores high on the charisma charts in its latest video.

The 9-week-old is adorable as it clumsily crawls around the den he shares with his mother, Mei Xiang.

“If you’ve caught a glimpse of our cub on the Giant Panda Cam lately, you may have noticed that he likes to sleep on his back,” the zoo said. “It’s very cute to watch!”

The cub is getting big enough that mom is taking him on “field trips” around their enclosure at the zoo.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Social media CEOs to face grilling from Republican senators

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Commerce Committee has summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai to testify for a hearing Wednesday.

National

Harley-Davidson unveils its first electric bicycle

Updated: moments ago
|
By CNN staff
The ebikes will be limited to either 20 or 28 mph, due to ebike regulations.

News

How you can participate in COVID vaccine trial

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
One of the vaccines for COVID-19 will be tested in our region. The UVM Medical Center has been selected to participate in Astrazeneca's Phase 3 trial. Our Cat Viglienzoni has details on the trial and who can participate.

News

New assisted-living facility opens in Mendon

Updated: 18 minutes ago
A new assisted-living facility has opened in the Killington area.

News

How Vermont schools are adapting to new COVID health guidelines

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
The state of Vermont has updated its health guidance for schools again. This time, for the winter months. Our Olivia Lyons spoke to some school principals about the changes.

Latest News

News

North Country rally for republicans

Updated: 24 minutes ago
North Country rally for republicans waving at traffic in Plattsburgh.

News

Vermont hiker reaches peak goal

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
A Vermonter says he's the first to ever climb up and then ski down all 110 Vermont peaks over 3,000 feet. Our Scott Fleishman spoke with him.

News

Celebrating American Beer Day

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Tuesday is American Beer Day, an occasion to celebrate by enjoying your favorite brews. And because this is Vermont, there are a lot of options out there.

News

UVM reaches 100K COVID test milestone

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The University of Vermont reached a COVID testing milestone Tuesday with over 100,000 tests administered, part of the “Green and Gold Promise” to repeatedly test the entire student body.

National

Gulf Coast braces, again, for hurricane as Zeta takes aim

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and STACEY PLAISANCE
Tropical Storm Zeta, the 27th named storm of a very busy Atlantic hurricane season, headed for a Wednesday evening landfall and was expected to bring another round of high water and strong wind to a state that already this year has been hit by two tropical storms and two hurricanes.

Coronavirus

Virus pushes twin cities El Paso and Juarez to the brink

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The average number of new cases per day in the U.S. has soared more than 40% over the past two weeks, from around 49,000 to about 70,000.