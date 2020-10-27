Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a gray day today, but not quite as soggy as yesterday.

However, there is a little disturbance that will be swinging through this evening with a few more rain and mountain snow showers.

Wednesday looks like the best day of the week, with a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures at least a little closer to normal!

But next up, a storm system coming out of the Southwest will be joining forces with the remnants of Hurricane Zeta to bring heavy rain from southern New England down through the mid-Atlantic area. Our computer models have been flip flopping on the track of this storm, this morning it looked like it was going to be staying well to the south of our region, with our southern counties on the northern fringe of this combined storm system, but later in the day, it looked like it was taking a more northern track. Cold air will be pushing down from the north, so the rain will likely be changing over to snow Thursday night into Friday. We could see a trace to an inch in northern counties, with 3-6″ possible in southern counties closer to MA. This track could change again, so we will be keeping a close eye on it for you over the next 24-48 hours and keeping you updated on any further changes.

It does look like it will clear out late Friday as that system moves out to sea, and it will be a cold Friday night.

Halloween is looking good with lots of sunshine, but it will be a bit on the chilly side, so you will need to dress warmly!

Sunday it will be breezy and warmer, with a chance for some rain/snow showers late Sunday into early Monday when colder air will be working its way in.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Forecast

Morning weather webcast

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT
Morning weather webcast