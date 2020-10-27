Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We will do a little better with the weather today than we did yesterday. There will be some sunshine today, mainly late morning into the early afternoon. But there will also be the chance for a few more rain showers and mountain snow showers from late afternoon through the evening hours with a minor, fast-moving disturbance swinging through.

Wednesday will feature even more sunshine, but still some clouds will mix in.

A potent storm system coming out of the SW US will be combining with the eventual remnants of Hurricane Zeta to bring heavy rain from southern New England down through the mid-Atlantic area. Our southern counties will be on the northern fringe of this combined storm system, so it looks like there will be rain on Thursday in our southern areas. Cold air will be pushing in from the north which may change that rain over to some accumulating snow Thursday night into early Friday.

We will be closely tracking that storm system over the next couple of days. If it takes a jog northward, we may all feel some impacts from that storm system.

We’ll clear out late Friday as that system moves out to sea, and it will be a cold Friday night.

Halloween is looking great with lots of sunshine, although it will be a bit on the cool side.

It will warm up on Sunday, but be breezy out of the south ahead of an approaching frontal system from the west. Again, there will be a chance for some rain/snow showers late Sunday into early Monday when colder air will be working its way in.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the progress of that late week storm, and we’ll be keeping you up-to-the-minute with the latest on what you need to know. -Gary

We'll have a quiet but chilly Sunday. Rain is likely Monday, and may start off briefly as snow or mixed precipitation, but little to no accumulation is expected. The latter half of the week will be dry, but remaining on the chilly side.