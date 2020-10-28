1M New Yorkers turn out for early voting across 4 days

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - State elections officials say 1 million New Yorkers cast ballots over the first four days of early voting.

The number of voters statewide has increased each day since Sunday with almost 323,000 casting ballots Tuesday.

People around the state have been enduring wait times of up to several hours to cast votes since early voting started Saturday.

About 8% of New York’s roughly 13 million registered voters have turned out over the four days.

Almost 458,000 of the 1 million votes were cast in New York City.

