2nd man charged in farmstand theft

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have now charged a second man with swiping cash and other items from a Grand Isle farmstand last month.

Vermont State Police arrested Anthony Burbo, 26, soon after the alleged theft from the Arbor Farmstead on September 13th. Now, they’ve also charged Anthony Burbo Sr. of Burlington in connection with the incident.

And it’s not the first time he’s run into problems with the law. He was charged two years ago by police after he was caught on camera swiping donated redemption bottles from a drop site in Jericho on three occasions. The bottled were intended to raise money for a community service project.

Burbo Sr. will be in court Wednesday facing a charge of petit larcey for the latest alleged theft.

Related story:

Williston man charged with swiping cashbox from farm stand

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.