Adirondack otter pups released after rehab

TUPPER LAKE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Tupper Lake, New York, wildlife center is helped some rescued otters get back on their feet.

The otters earlier this month were released back into the Adirondacks at a nature preserve after months of care at the Wild Center. The two female otters were found in May and were too young to care for themselves.

Cat Vigleinzoni spoke with the center’s Lia Valerio about how they got the pups ready for the real world.

We're thrilled to announce that after 5 months of rehabilitation at The Wild Center, the otter pups have successfully... Posted by The Wild Center on Thursday, October 15, 2020

