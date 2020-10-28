Advertisement

Agreement to buy Southern Vermont College not completed

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The court-appointed trustee representing the former Southern Vermont College in bankruptcy proceedings says an agreement to purchase the campus by a summer camp operator was never completed.

The Bennington Banner reports according to court filings, Moshe Perlstein, the operator of camps for youths from New York City, made an offer in June. He entered into an agreement with trustees of the former college to allow summer camps on the campus. The agreements were to expire by late September and haven’t been renewed. Raymond Obuchowski, the court-appointed trustee, said he had a specific timeframe to decide on the $3.15 million offer, which wasn’t accepted.

A message seeking comment has been left for Pearlstein’s lawyer.  

Related Stories:

Teen camp using SVC campus fined for noise

Besieged camp director says he’s complying with Bennington noise complaints

Bennington, summer camp strike deal over noise complaints

Boarding school pulls offer on closed Vermont college campus

Southern Vermont College trustees file for Chapter 7, again

Former president of shuttered Vt. college files federal lawsuit

Boarding school makes offer on closed Vermont college

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Numbers in on Vermont moose season

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont hunters bagged 40 moose this year and experts say that harvest helps lower the impact of winter ticks on the herd.

News

Adirondack otter pups released after rehab

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Cat Vigleinzoni spoke with The Wild Center's Lia Valerio about how they got the pups ready for the real world.

News

Crews contain Milton house fire

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Fire crews responded to the blaze off Fontaine Drive in Milton.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

Latest News

News

NH gov race pits Sununu against Statehouse opponent Feltes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu promotes himself as an experienced manager who is doing a good job tackling the coronavirus crisis, while Democratic challenger Dan Feltes says he’s been a true fighter for working families while Sununu’s loyalties lie with President Donald Trump.

News

2nd man charged in farmstand theft

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police have now charged a second man with swiping cash and other items from a Grand Isle farmstand last month.

News

Driver dies in NH I-89 crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire state police say a driver has died after crashing into the median and a tree on Interstate 89, and a passenger was hospitalized in critical condition.

News

Electrical fire destroys NH home, kill ‘scores’ of cats, dogs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The fire chief in Claremont, New Hampshire, says an electrical fire destroyed a home and killed numerous cats and dogs inside.

News

Applications open Wednesday for next round of hazard pay grants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Applications open Wednesday morning for the next round of hazard pay grants for Vermont essential workers.

News

Infectious disease expert discusses airport travel safety

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
As the holidays creep closer, people are weighing the safety of travel options including air travel.