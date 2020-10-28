Agreement to buy Southern Vermont College not completed

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The court-appointed trustee representing the former Southern Vermont College in bankruptcy proceedings says an agreement to purchase the campus by a summer camp operator was never completed.

The Bennington Banner reports according to court filings, Moshe Perlstein, the operator of camps for youths from New York City, made an offer in June. He entered into an agreement with trustees of the former college to allow summer camps on the campus. The agreements were to expire by late September and haven’t been renewed. Raymond Obuchowski, the court-appointed trustee, said he had a specific timeframe to decide on the $3.15 million offer, which wasn’t accepted.

A message seeking comment has been left for Pearlstein’s lawyer.

Related Stories:

Teen camp using SVC campus fined for noise

Besieged camp director says he’s complying with Bennington noise complaints

Bennington, summer camp strike deal over noise complaints

Boarding school pulls offer on closed Vermont college campus

Southern Vermont College trustees file for Chapter 7, again

Former president of shuttered Vt. college files federal lawsuit

Boarding school makes offer on closed Vermont college

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)