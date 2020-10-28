Advertisement

Applications open Wednesday for next round of hazard pay grants

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Applications open Wednesday morning for the next round of hazard pay grants for Vermont essential workers.

The grants from the Frontline Employee Hazard Pay Grant Program expand the types of employers who are eligible to include places like pharmacies, grocery stores, and some retail. It also includes employees who worked for an eligible employer this past spring during the height of the pandemic, but no longer work for that place anymore. Eligible workers can receive between $1,200 and $2,000.

Applications open at 9 a.m.

