Burlington to offer COVID ventilation upgrade grants

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As colder months are approaching and people spend more time indoors, Burlington city officials say indoor ventilation is a key to a safe winter.

The city announced it will be working to optimize clean air in all of its buildings. Burlngton Mayor Miro Weinberger also announced a micro grant program to match 50 percent and up to $500 towards improving ventilation in commercial spaces. The grants can be used for air purification systems or to add or upgrade HVAC systems.

“It’s intended to encourage people to think about this as an additional defense, an additional layer of security in the battle against the virus here,” Weinberger said.

Only 50 grants will be given out and the program will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications will open up on Friday.

