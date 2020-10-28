Crews contain Milton house fire

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Everyone is safe after a fire Wednesday morning in Milton.

Fire crews responded to the blaze off Fontaine Drive. Heavy smoke was coming from the basement. Georgia Fire Chief Keith Baker says the crew was able to get into the building and contain the fire in the one room.

No one was hurt but the room was left with significant smoke damage. The cause of the fire was not immediately available.

