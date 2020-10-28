Advertisement

Crews contain Milton house fire

Fire crews responded to blaze at home off Fontaine Drive in Milton.
Fire crews responded to blaze at home off Fontaine Drive in Milton.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Everyone is safe after a fire Wednesday morning in Milton.

Fire crews responded to the blaze off Fontaine Drive. Heavy smoke was coming from the basement. Georgia Fire Chief Keith Baker says the crew was able to get into the building and contain the fire in the one room.

No one was hurt but the room was left with significant smoke damage. The cause of the fire was not immediately available.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Numbers in on Vermont moose season

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont hunters bagged 40 moose this year and experts say that harvest helps lower the impact of winter ticks on the herd.

News

Adirondack otter pups released after rehab

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Cat Vigleinzoni spoke with The Wild Center's Lia Valerio about how they got the pups ready for the real world.

News

Agreement to buy Southern Vermont College not completed

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The court-appointed trustee representing the former Southern Vermont College in bankruptcy proceedings says an agreement to purchase the campus by a summer camp operator was never completed.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

Latest News

News

NH gov race pits Sununu against Statehouse opponent Feltes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu promotes himself as an experienced manager who is doing a good job tackling the coronavirus crisis, while Democratic challenger Dan Feltes says he’s been a true fighter for working families while Sununu’s loyalties lie with President Donald Trump.

News

2nd man charged in farmstand theft

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police have now charged a second man with swiping cash and other items from a Grand Isle farmstand last month.

News

Driver dies in NH I-89 crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire state police say a driver has died after crashing into the median and a tree on Interstate 89, and a passenger was hospitalized in critical condition.

News

Electrical fire destroys NH home, kill ‘scores’ of cats, dogs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The fire chief in Claremont, New Hampshire, says an electrical fire destroyed a home and killed numerous cats and dogs inside.

News

Applications open Wednesday for next round of hazard pay grants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Applications open Wednesday morning for the next round of hazard pay grants for Vermont essential workers.

News

Infectious disease expert discusses airport travel safety

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
As the holidays creep closer, people are weighing the safety of travel options including air travel.