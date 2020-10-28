Driver dies in NH I-89 crash

SUTTON, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire state police say a driver has died after crashing into the median and a tree on Interstate 89, and a passenger was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police found that a pickup truck had driven off the road and crashed Tuesday along the interstate in Sutton. The driver, Sarah Grier, 64, of Woodland, Maine, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a woman, was taken to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Interstate 89 north was shut down for several hours following the crash. Police are investigating.

