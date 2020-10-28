Electrical fire destroys NH home, kill ‘scores’ of cats, dogs

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) - The fire chief in Claremont, New Hampshire, says an electrical fire destroyed a home and killed numerous cats and dogs inside.

The Valley News reports Chief Bryan Burr said no one was inside the home when the fire was reported on Sunday. Burr said the homeowner, a man, lived alone in the 1 1/2-story, single-family structure. He was away at the time. Burr said fire crews were able to save at least three pets, but there were “scores” of deceased cats and dogs inside.

Burr said the fire was likely caused by an electric overload. He also said the home didn’t have any working smoke detectors.

