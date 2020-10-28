Elise Stefanik plays up centrist Image as she goes all In for Trump
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s reelection bid has showcased her desire to be both a champion of the polarizing president and a centrist, pragmatic lawmaker. While supporters say she has walked this tightrope well, critics aren’t convinced.
We spoke with Seven Days' Collin Flanders, who wrote about the District 21 race in this week’s issue.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.