H.S. playoff scores for Tuesday, October 27th
Highlights from wins by Mt. Abraham field hockey, Colchester girls soccer and Essex boys soccer.
FIELD HOCKEY
D-2 Semifinals
#1 Mt. Abraham 8, #4 Woodstock 2
D-3 Semifinals
#3 Lyndon 0, #2 Stowe 1
GIRLS SOCCER
D-1 Playdowns
#10 Colchester 2, #7 Mt. Mansfield 1 F-OT
D-2 Playdowns
#6 Milton 4, #11 Otter Valley 1
D-3 Playdowns
#4 Vergennes 2, #13 Peoples 1
#2 Thetford 3, #15 Bellows Falls 0
#3 Windsor 6, #14 Mill River 0
BOYS SOCCER
D-1 Playdowns
#3 Essex 6, #14 BFA-St. Albans 0
#7 Rutland 2, #10 Brattleboro 1
#4 Burr and Burton 1, #13 Rice 0 F-2OT
D-2 Playdowns
#4 Middlebury 4, #13 Lyndon 1
#5 Woodstock 2, #12 Mt. Abraham 1
#15 Lake Region 1, #2 Stowe 0
#7 U-32 1, #10 Thetford 0
#6 Montpelier 3, #11 Missisquoi 0
D-3 Playdowns
#5 Leland & Gray 2, #12 Bellows Falls 0
#4 Peoples 9, #13 Windsor 0
#2 BFA-Fairfax 8, #15 Oxbow 1
#3 Green Mountain 6, #14 Randolph 1
#8 Mill River 3, #9 Hazen 0
#7 Enosburg 4, #10 Otter Valley 0
D-4 Playdowns
#3 Proctor 5, #14 Craftsbury 0
#13 White River Valley 1, #4 West Rutland 0
#6 Twinfield 6, #11 Richford 1
#7 Sharon 4, #10 Danville 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
#1 Essex 3, #4 CVU 0
#2 Mt. Mansfield 3, #3 S. Burlington
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
#4 Rice vs #1 Essex
#3 S. Burlington vs #2 CVU
((Both games suspended due to weather. Will resume Wed. at 4pm at Essex H.S.))
FOOTBALL
Regional Playdowns
Burlington Area
Mt. Mansfield 32, BFA-St. Albans 22
Hartford Area
Bellows Falls 35, Woodstock 28
Windsor 48, Springfield 13
Rutland Area
Fair Haven 31, Middlebury 7
Rutland 17, Otter Valley 7
