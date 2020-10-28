BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

H.S. playoff scores for Tuesday, October 27th

FIELD HOCKEY

D-2 Semifinals

#1 Mt. Abraham 8, #4 Woodstock 2

D-3 Semifinals

#3 Lyndon 0, #2 Stowe 1

GIRLS SOCCER

D-1 Playdowns

#10 Colchester 2, #7 Mt. Mansfield 1 F-OT

D-2 Playdowns

#6 Milton 4, #11 Otter Valley 1

D-3 Playdowns

#4 Vergennes 2, #13 Peoples 1

#2 Thetford 3, #15 Bellows Falls 0

#3 Windsor 6, #14 Mill River 0

BOYS SOCCER

D-1 Playdowns

#3 Essex 6, #14 BFA-St. Albans 0

#7 Rutland 2, #10 Brattleboro 1

#4 Burr and Burton 1, #13 Rice 0 F-2OT

D-2 Playdowns

#4 Middlebury 4, #13 Lyndon 1

#5 Woodstock 2, #12 Mt. Abraham 1

#15 Lake Region 1, #2 Stowe 0

#7 U-32 1, #10 Thetford 0

#6 Montpelier 3, #11 Missisquoi 0

D-3 Playdowns

#5 Leland & Gray 2, #12 Bellows Falls 0

#4 Peoples 9, #13 Windsor 0

#2 BFA-Fairfax 8, #15 Oxbow 1

#3 Green Mountain 6, #14 Randolph 1

#8 Mill River 3, #9 Hazen 0

#7 Enosburg 4, #10 Otter Valley 0

D-4 Playdowns

#3 Proctor 5, #14 Craftsbury 0

#13 White River Valley 1, #4 West Rutland 0

#6 Twinfield 6, #11 Richford 1

#7 Sharon 4, #10 Danville 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

#1 Essex 3, #4 CVU 0

#2 Mt. Mansfield 3, #3 S. Burlington

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

#4 Rice vs #1 Essex

#3 S. Burlington vs #2 CVU

((Both games suspended due to weather. Will resume Wed. at 4pm at Essex H.S.))

FOOTBALL

Regional Playdowns

Burlington Area

Mt. Mansfield 32, BFA-St. Albans 22

Hartford Area

Bellows Falls 35, Woodstock 28

Windsor 48, Springfield 13

Rutland Area

Fair Haven 31, Middlebury 7

Rutland 17, Otter Valley 7

