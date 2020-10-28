Advertisement

ICE settles lawsuit filed by immigrant activists in Vermont

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The federal government has agreed not to deport three immigrant activists in Vermont who sued two years ago after they were arrested.

They say they were targeted in retaliation for their activism.

The settlement in the lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security was filed in federal court Wednesday.

ICE will also pay $100,000 to be split among the three plaintiffs.

A member of an advocacy group representing immigrant farmworkers in Vermont says ICE tried to terrorize members by going after their leaders but with this settlement, they will not be silenced.  

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

