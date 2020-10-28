Advertisement

New York proposes regulations for hemp-derived CBD products

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York regulators are proposing quality control standards and a licensing program for hemp-derived CBD products that have gained widespread popularity in products such as tinctures, salves and lotions.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state Department of Health has proposed regulations in accordance with legislation passed earlier this year.

The regulations have been anxiously awaited by industrial hemp farmers and processors across the state, as well as hundreds of businesses that make consumer products from CBD, or cannabidiol, extracted from hemp.

There are federal regulations for growing hemp but not for processing cannabinoid products.

The proposed state regulations require laboratory testing and labeling to ensure consumers are getting what they pay for.

