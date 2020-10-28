Advertisement

NH gov race pits Sununu against Statehouse opponent Feltes

Gov. Chris Sununu and Dan Feltes
Gov. Chris Sununu and Dan Feltes(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu promotes himself as an experienced manager who is doing a good job tackling the coronavirus crisis, while Democratic challenger Dan Feltes says he’s been a true fighter for working families while Sununu’s loyalties lie with President Donald Trump.

Sununu, who is seeking a third two-year term, faces Feltes, the state Senate majority leader, on Tuesday. Sununu says the race comes down to management skills and leadership experience, and says his opponent has none. Feltes says Sununu can’t be trusted on health care.

The two haven’t been far apart on fundraising but several polls have shown Sununu comfortably ahead.

Related Stories:

Leadership, loyalty at issue in NH gubernatorial debate

Sununu, Feltes mischaracterize virus toll on nursing homes

Campaign Countdown: New Hampshire candidates for governor discuss the issues

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Numbers in on Vermont moose season

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont hunters bagged 40 moose this year and experts say that harvest helps lower the impact of winter ticks on the herd.

News

Adirondack otter pups released after rehab

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Cat Vigleinzoni spoke with The Wild Center's Lia Valerio about how they got the pups ready for the real world.

News

Crews contain Milton house fire

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Fire crews responded to the blaze off Fontaine Drive in Milton.

News

Agreement to buy Southern Vermont College not completed

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The court-appointed trustee representing the former Southern Vermont College in bankruptcy proceedings says an agreement to purchase the campus by a summer camp operator was never completed.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

Latest News

News

2nd man charged in farmstand theft

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police have now charged a second man with swiping cash and other items from a Grand Isle farmstand last month.

News

Driver dies in NH I-89 crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire state police say a driver has died after crashing into the median and a tree on Interstate 89, and a passenger was hospitalized in critical condition.

News

Electrical fire destroys NH home, kill ‘scores’ of cats, dogs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The fire chief in Claremont, New Hampshire, says an electrical fire destroyed a home and killed numerous cats and dogs inside.

News

Applications open Wednesday for next round of hazard pay grants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Applications open Wednesday morning for the next round of hazard pay grants for Vermont essential workers.

News

Infectious disease expert discusses airport travel safety

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
As the holidays creep closer, people are weighing the safety of travel options including air travel.