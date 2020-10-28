NH gov race pits Sununu against Statehouse opponent Feltes

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu promotes himself as an experienced manager who is doing a good job tackling the coronavirus crisis, while Democratic challenger Dan Feltes says he’s been a true fighter for working families while Sununu’s loyalties lie with President Donald Trump.

Sununu, who is seeking a third two-year term, faces Feltes, the state Senate majority leader, on Tuesday. Sununu says the race comes down to management skills and leadership experience, and says his opponent has none. Feltes says Sununu can’t be trusted on health care.

The two haven’t been far apart on fundraising but several polls have shown Sununu comfortably ahead.

Related Stories:

Leadership, loyalty at issue in NH gubernatorial debate

Sununu, Feltes mischaracterize virus toll on nursing homes

Campaign Countdown: New Hampshire candidates for governor discuss the issues

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)