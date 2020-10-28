Advertisement

Numbers in on Vermont moose season

A moose at the Island Pond check station earlier this month.
A moose at the Island Pond check station earlier this month.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont hunters bagged 40 moose this year and experts say that harvest helps lower the impact of winter ticks on the herd.

University of Vermont researchers partnered with the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife to improve the health of moose with regulated hunting seasons in the northeast part of the state.

Fish and Wildlife Biologist Nick Fortin, says high moose density can increase the number of winter ticks which can lead to poor moose health and survival.

Results showed the survival of adult moose remained relatively good, but birth rates were very low and less than half of the calves survived their first winter.

All six of the moose harvested in the Oct. 1-7 archery season were bulls; 29 of the moose harvested in the Oct. 17-22 regular season were bulls and five were cows.

The overall hunter success rate was 73%, with 55% success during the archery season and 77% in the regular season.

