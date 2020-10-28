Advertisement

Rutland hospital to limit visitations starting next week

Rutland Regional Medical Center will limit visitors starting next week as a COVID precaution.
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Regional Medical Center is limiting visitors starting next in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases throughout the country and here in Vermont.

Beginning Monday, no children under 18 are allowed to visit. Some essential support people will be allowed and parents can visit pediatric patients. Those with dementia or cognitive difficulties can have one person with them. Anyone going into labor can have their partner or support person. There will also be exceptions made for end-of-life.

Hospital officials say the return to stricter protocols is to help prevent COVID transmission as we also enter flu season. “This is a whole different situation and this could be a lot more concerning than what we experienced last spring, so we are doing this. I know it is going to be tough, it is going to be inconvenient and some people are going to be upset because they aren’t going to be able to come and visit their folks in the hospital,” said Claudio Fort, RRMC’s president and CEO.

The hospital says it will work with families to connect them by phone or video. Ski and holiday seasons are a worry to the hospital. Often times, if something happens at a ski resort, the entire family wants to come, but that will not be allowed.

The hospital is currently not treating any COVID patients.

