Schumer furious over Trump administration’s scrapped Santa vaccine plan

NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York Senator Chuck Schumer is calling on the Trump Administration to free up money for a mask campaign.

Schumer says he’s furious over a scrapped $250 million plan the administration came up with to prioritize a COVID vaccine for Santa Claus performers in exchange for a PSA by them to promote the vaccine.

Schumer says front-line medical workers and first responders need the money more, so he’s asking the administration to use that money instead on PSA’s promoting face masks. “The bottom line is very simple, and that is launch a national wear a mask campaign using the $250 million that’s sitting there. We’re in the second wave of the virus and have to do everything we can by wearing a mask to stop the spread of COVID,” Schumer said.

He says he wants to start the campaign immediately as coronavirus cases climb across the country.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.