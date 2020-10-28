Advertisement

South Burlington students donate masks to first responders

South Burlington middle schoolers, Sierra Rainey and Reese Gordon, donated masks to local firefighters Wednesday.
South Burlington middle schoolers, Sierra Rainey and Reese Gordon, donated masks to local firefighters Wednesday.(Courtesy: South Burlington Fire Dept.)
By Christina Guessferd
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont students have created a business venture that’s also helping first responders.

South Burlington middle schoolers, Sierra Rainey and Reese Gordon, Wednesday donated red, white, and blue tie-dye masks to the city’s police officers and firefighters. The girls are selling the masks at $5 apiece to raise money for their trip to Holland in 2022. So far, they’ve handmade 150 and have sold more than half. They say the goal is to thank first responders for their service while promoting their product.

“Hopefully people will see them on them and then they’ll be like, ‘Oh, where’d you get that?’” said Gordon.

“Also, in the process of doing it we’re like, oh my gosh, we should donate to these people. They do a lot for us every day,” added Rainey.

“The fact that two young people took their time, effort, and energy to make these really pretty masks and allow us to wear them, to reflect their energy and efforts to taking care of their first responders, is really important,” said South Burlington Fire Chief Terry Francis.

Today, alongside South Burlington Police Department, we received a donation of 50 tie dye masks from two middle school...

Posted by South Burlington Fire - IAFF Local 3671 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

