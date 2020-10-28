St. Michael’s College COVID outbreak grows

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Cases of COVID-19 continue to creep up in Vermont, thanks, in part, to a growing outbreak at St. Michael’s College.

Wednesday, the state added just six more cases, bringing us up to 146 in the last week. Four of those days saw positive tests hover around the 30-case mark-- numbers not seen since early April.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at St. Mike’s is up to 37 with 8 new cases on Wednesday. Seven of those students were already in quarantine. The other was identified through surveillance testing. All of those students are now in isolation. The school says most are asymptomatic. The rest have very mild symptoms.

Four more tests are still pending.

There are others in quarantine at the Colchester campus considered close contacts of people who tested positive.

St. Mike’s saw one case early on in the semester not associated with this outbreak.

The school says it will test all students weekly through the end of this semester.

