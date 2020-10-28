UVM Health Network computer system goes down

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major systemwide network issue is affecting the UVM Health Network. We know this computer issue is impacting all facilities within the UVM Health Network but officials here say it is not affecting patient care.

However, sources inside the hospital tell us that some surgeries and other procedures have been canceled or put on hold due to the problem. Surgeries that were already underway during the issue were converted to paper charting because the problem impacted the health network’s online patient charts.

The same source told us that emergency surgeries will still take place.

No word yet on what caused this issue. Officials at the UVM Health Network say they are still working to figure that out. I am still waiting to hear back from them to get more information.

