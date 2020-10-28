UMall holding Halloween art show for students

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Young artists in the community have so much skill, it’s scary. Look no further than the Halloween art contest taking place at the University Mall in South Burlington.

The contest is for pre-K to 8 grade and participants were invited to submit their entries up until last Saturday. Now, it’s time for the public to vote for their favorites. You can vote for your favorite via the UMall website, Facebook page, and even by mail-in ballot if you don’t come in person. First, second, and third place winners will be selected for three different age categories. Prizes are gift cards to the University Mall store of their choosing.

Scott Fleishman spoke with LuAnn Clarke, the tenant coordinator at the Mall who put the contest together.

It's time to vote for your favorite artwork! Art by kids grades pre-school through 8th is displayed in the Arts So... Posted by The University Mall on Monday, October 26, 2020

