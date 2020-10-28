Vt. secretary of state expects 1% of mail-in ballots to be spoiled

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s top election official says he expects about 1% of all mail-in ballots to have an error and not be counted.

During Vermont’s primary elections, roughly 3% of absentee ballots were defective.

Election officials say this is partially because voters may have filled out more than one ballot.

But in the general election, Secretary of State Jim Condos says the process is much simpler and he expects an average number of ballots to have voter errors.

“There are people who have not filled out their certificate envelope or signed it-- that would make it a defective ballot. And in some cases they haven’t put the ballot into the certificate envelope,” said Condos, D-Vt. Secretary of State.

If you are voting at the polls, Condos says you should bring a black pen and not a marker or sharpie which can bleed through the ballot.

