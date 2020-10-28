Advertisement

Vt. secretary of state rolls out rules for poll watchers

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leading up to Election Day, Vermont’s secretary of state is rolling out rules for so-called poll watchers who can check whether people are eligible to vote.

President Donald Trump called on his supporters to show up to the polls and “watch very carefully.”

In Vermont, only two people per party are allowed to observe a polling place and they must register ahead of time.

Secretary of State Jim Condos says there are two reasons a person can challenge whether someone can vote. They can check whether the person has already voted in this election or whether they are an imposter.

Condos says he’s unaware of any potential poll watchers but says the new directive is aimed at logistics surrounding gathering at the polls.

“We’re just playing it safe based on the COVID requirements. We have to make sure we have good traffic flow and social distancing at the polls,” said Condos, D-Vt. Secretary of State.

Poll watchers must register with their town clerk by this Friday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

