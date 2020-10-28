BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - I did see a few glimmers of sunshine today, but not many!

There is a bigger storm system that is heading our way late Thursday into early Friday that has our attention. This storm is the combination of a strong winter storm that is coming out of the southern plains and what will be the remnants of Hurricane Zeta. That will start to push some rain into our southern counties by late afternoon and evening on Thursday, but cold air dropping down from the north will change that rain to snow before midnight. These computer models have been flip flopping all week, and right now it looks like this storm system will be taking a more southerly track, which means the snow will mostly be from Rutland to Windsor counties to the south. There could be 1-3″ of snow there.

That storm will move out early Friday and there will be some clearing late in the day. Colder air will be plowing in leading to a very cold night Friday night into early Saturday.

The weather is looking good for Halloween, although it will be a chilly start. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 40s during the afternoon, so dress warmly under those costumes!

Sunday will be warmer, but becoming windy as the next frontal system moves in with rain and snow showers late Sunday and Sunday night.

Monday will be a chilly, blustery day with a few snow showers on the back side of that departing front.

Election Day on Tuesday is looking good! After a cold start to the day, temperatures will come up into the low/mid 40s with partly sunny skies.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.