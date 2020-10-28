BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Today will still be a bit unsettled with just a few sprinkles/flurries, mainly in the morning, and especially in our southern areas. Those sprinkles/flurries won’t amount to much.

We are keeping our eyes on a bigger storm system that will be heading our way late Thursday into early Friday. This storm is the combination of a strong winter storm that is coming out of the southern plains and what will be the remnants of Hurricane Zeta, which is now racing towards landfall later today along the Louisiana coast near New Orleans. That combined storm system will start to push some rain into our southern counties by late afternoon & evening on Thursday. Cold air coming down from the north will change that rain to snow a little before midnight, and there could be just a bit of accumulation - about 1-3″ - from Rutland & Windsor counties on southward.

It looks like that system will move out early Friday and there will be some clearing late in the day. But it will also be turning colder, leading to a very cold night Friday night into early Saturday.

Saturday is Halloween, and the weather is looking fine! After a cold start to the day, temperatures will come up into the low/mid 40s with lots of sunshine.

Sunday will be warmer, but turning windy as the next frontal system moves in with rain/snow showers late Sunday and Sunday night.

Monday will be a chilly, blustery day with a few snow showers on the back side of that departing front.

Election Day on Tuesday is looking good! After a cold start to the day, temperatures will come up into the low/mid 40s with partly sunny skies. Get out & vote, or vote early!

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track that storm system for late Thursday/early Friday, and let you know if anything changes with it. -Gary

