Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Today will still be a bit unsettled with just a few sprinkles/flurries, mainly in the morning, and especially in our southern areas. Those sprinkles/flurries won’t amount to much.

We are keeping our eyes on a bigger storm system that will be heading our way late Thursday into early Friday. This storm is the combination of a strong winter storm that is coming out of the southern plains and what will be the remnants of Hurricane Zeta, which is now racing towards landfall later today along the Louisiana coast near New Orleans. That combined storm system will start to push some rain into our southern counties by late afternoon & evening on Thursday. Cold air coming down from the north will change that rain to snow a little before midnight, and there could be just a bit of accumulation - about 1-3″ - from Rutland & Windsor counties on southward.

It looks like that system will move out early Friday and there will be some clearing late in the day. But it will also be turning colder, leading to a very cold night Friday night into early Saturday.

Saturday is Halloween, and the weather is looking fine! After a cold start to the day, temperatures will come up into the low/mid 40s with lots of sunshine.

Sunday will be warmer, but turning windy as the next frontal system moves in with rain/snow showers late Sunday and Sunday night.

Monday will be a chilly, blustery day with a few snow showers on the back side of that departing front.

Election Day on Tuesday is looking good! After a cold start to the day, temperatures will come up into the low/mid 40s with partly sunny skies. Get out & vote, or vote early!

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track that storm system for late Thursday/early Friday, and let you know if anything changes with it. -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday Weathercast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Your Tuesday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sharon Meyer
A dry day Wednesday before the next storm arrives for the end of the week!

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
A little better today, but not perfect. Watching storm for late week.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Latest News

Forecast

Monday Weathercast

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
Your Monday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Rain and mountain snow showers will linger this evening!

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Rain, some mountain snow, today. Some sun Tue. & Wed. More rain/snow end of week.

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT
The latest update from the WCAX Weather team.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast

Forecast

Some rain to start the week.

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
Rain is likely on Monday, and may start off briefly as snow and/or mixed precipitation, but little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be on the chilly side during the week. Next weekend is looking pleasant, including Halloween.