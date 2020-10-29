Advertisement

Analysis: Campaign 2020 enters the homestretch

The Trump and Biden campaigns are criss-crossing the nation for last-minute voter rallies.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re in the final stretch in the presidential race. Joe Biden is ahead in many polls and the president is in a mad dash across the country, hosting his signature in-person campaign rallies and drawing large crowds of supporters.

Darren Perron spoke with political expert Greta Van Susteren about the final homestretch of this most unusual election and when we can expect to know the results.

