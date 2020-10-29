Burlington City Council approves resolution at special meeting on Wednesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city leaders are taking a stand against voter fraud and voter intimidation.

The council held a special meeting Wednesday night, unanimously passing a resolution that seeks to ensure all votes are counted fairly and fully.

It calls on Burlington city leaders, including police, to punish anyone found trying to intimidate voters and refer them to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

It also states the City of Burlington will accept the results of the presidential election, regardless of who wins.

