Can you hear me now?

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The city of Lebanon is experiencing issues with its phone system upgrades.

This includes the regular business line at the police department. The city is experiencing sporadic issues that include dropped calls and delays due to call volume. The 911 and E911 lines, however, are not affected.

City officials say the upgrades are needed to allow employees to operate remotely.

“For instance, I can take my phone and I could go to a different municipal building and plug it in anywhere and I can operate from there if something happens to our building. We can forward all of our phone calls to different locations and it has the full capability that we didn’t have before,” said Lebanon City Manager Shaun Mulholland.

The city is working to resolve the problems. City officials are asking for the public’s patience.

