Cancer patients offered ‘peaceful’ electric boat excursions on Lake Memphremagog

The Floating Grace electric boat will offer trips for cancer patients on Lake Memphremagog.
The Floating Grace electric boat will offer trips for cancer patients on Lake Memphremagog.(Courtesy: Chris Johansen)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new effort aims to give those suffering from cancer, and their families, a chance to explore Lake Memphremagog by electric boat.

Vermont Electric Co-op, North Country Hospital, and other groups teamed up to bring the 22-foot electric boat, Floating Grace, to Newport and will begin offering the trips just after Memorial Day. Organizers say the boat can accommodate up to 12 passengers and will provide “peaceful and healing excursions on the water.”

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the hospital’s Christopher Johansen about the effort.

