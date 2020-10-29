Advertisement

Correctional staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury
Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A second staff member at the prison in St. Johnsbury has tested positive for COVID-19.

That person was last in Northeast Correctional Complex Tuesday after being tested on Monday.

Close contact staff is in quarantine, and the prison remains on full lockdown until results come back from another round of mass testing set for November 2nd.

The first positive case was last in the building just over two weeks ago.

Corrections have not found a connection between the two cases.

At the start of the pandemic, 24 staff members have been infected at facilities statewide.

