H.S. playoff scores for Wednesday, October 28th

Highlights from wins by CVU field hockey, Rice girls soccer and Harwood boys soccer.
By Mike McCune
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

H.S. SCORES FOR THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28TH

FIELD HOCKEY

D-1 Semifinals

#1 Bellows Falls 4, #4 S. Burlington 3

#3 CVU 1, #7 Mt. Mansfield 0 F-2OT

D-2 Semifinals

#2 Burr & Burton 7, #3 U-32 0

D-3 Semifinals

#1 Windsor 7, #4 Missisquoi 0


GIRLS SOCCER

D-1 Playdowns

#9 Essex 1, #8 Burlington 0

#5 Spaulding 1, #12 Brattleboro 0

#11 BFA-St. Albans 3, #6 North Country 1

D-2 Playdowns

#5 Rice 4, #12 Woodstock 2

#3 U-32 5, #14 Mount Abraham 0

#9 Hartford 3, #8 Missisquoi 0

#4 Montpelier 2, #13 Middlebury 0

#10 Lamoille 1, #7 Springfield 0

D-3 Playdowns

#1 Enosburg 4, #17 Randolph 1

#9 Lake Region 3, #8 Oxbow 1

#6 BFA-Fairfax 4, #11 White River Valley 0

#5 Green Mountain 5, #12 Leland & Gray 1

#10 Stowe 1, #7 Northfield/ Williamstown 0

D-4 Playdowns

#1 Enosburg 4, #17 Randolph 1

#9 Lake Region 3, #8 Oxbow 1

#6 BFA-Fairfax 4, #11 White River Valley 0

#5 Green Mountain 5, #12 Leland & Gray 1

#10 Stowe 1, #7 Northfield/Williamstown 0


BOYS SOCCER

D-1 Playdowns

#2 Champlain Valley 7, #15 Spaulding 0

#6 Colchester 3, #11 Mount Mansfield 1

#8 South Burlington 5, #9 North Country 2

D-2 Playdowns

#3 Harwood 7, #14 Fair Haven 0

D-3 Playdowns

#6 Winooski 2, #11 Thetford 1

D-4 Playdowns

#5 Arlington 7, #12 Mt. St. Joseph 0

#9 Blue Mt. 2, #8 Christ Covenant 1

