H.S. playoff scores for Wednesday, October 28th
Highlights from wins by CVU field hockey, Rice girls soccer and Harwood boys soccer.
H.S. SCORES FOR THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28TH
FIELD HOCKEY
D-1 Semifinals
#1 Bellows Falls 4, #4 S. Burlington 3
#3 CVU 1, #7 Mt. Mansfield 0 F-2OT
D-2 Semifinals
#2 Burr & Burton 7, #3 U-32 0
D-3 Semifinals
#1 Windsor 7, #4 Missisquoi 0
GIRLS SOCCER
D-1 Playdowns
#9 Essex 1, #8 Burlington 0
#5 Spaulding 1, #12 Brattleboro 0
#11 BFA-St. Albans 3, #6 North Country 1
D-2 Playdowns
#5 Rice 4, #12 Woodstock 2
#3 U-32 5, #14 Mount Abraham 0
#9 Hartford 3, #8 Missisquoi 0
#4 Montpelier 2, #13 Middlebury 0
#10 Lamoille 1, #7 Springfield 0
D-3 Playdowns
#1 Enosburg 4, #17 Randolph 1
#9 Lake Region 3, #8 Oxbow 1
#6 BFA-Fairfax 4, #11 White River Valley 0
#5 Green Mountain 5, #12 Leland & Gray 1
#10 Stowe 1, #7 Northfield/ Williamstown 0
D-4 Playdowns
BOYS SOCCER
D-1 Playdowns
#2 Champlain Valley 7, #15 Spaulding 0
#6 Colchester 3, #11 Mount Mansfield 1
#8 South Burlington 5, #9 North Country 2
D-2 Playdowns
#3 Harwood 7, #14 Fair Haven 0
D-3 Playdowns
#6 Winooski 2, #11 Thetford 1
D-4 Playdowns
#5 Arlington 7, #12 Mt. St. Joseph 0
#9 Blue Mt. 2, #8 Christ Covenant 1
