Kavanaugh makes correction after statement regarding Vermont’s election rules

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has has made a rare public correction after receiving criticism for incorrectly saying Vermont had not changed its voting procedures during the pandemic.

Kavanaugh tweaked a line in his controversial opinion Wednesday night after receiving a formal request by Vermont’s Secretary of State Jim Condos to correct the mistake.

Kavanaugh reportedly cited Vermont during a Supreme Court decision dealing with Wisconsin and said Vermont hadn’t made changes to ordinary election rules, including the election day deadline for getting absentee ballots.

Condos responded by saying for the first time in Vermont, all registered voters were sent ballots in the mail and also began counting votes earlier than in previous years.

Condos says those two changes factored greatly in the decision not to allow mail in ballots after Election Day.

