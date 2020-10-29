Kavanaugh makes correction after statement regarding Vermont’s election rules

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has has made a rare public correction after receiving criticism for incorrectly saying Vermont had not changed its voting procedures during the pandemic.

Kavanaugh tweaked a line in his controversial opinion Wednesday night after receiving a formal request by Vermont’s Secretary of State Jim Condos to correct the mistake.

Kavanaugh reportedly cited Vermont during a Supreme Court decision dealing with Wisconsin and said Vermont hadn’t made changes to ordinary election rules, including the election day deadline for getting absentee ballots.

We have formally requested that #SCOTUS correct the erroneous claim by Justice Kavanaugh that #VT has not changed voting procedures for the #2020Elections due to #COVID19. When it comes to issuing decisions on the voting rights of American citizens, facts matter. pic.twitter.com/cWvAJTuIEl — Vermont Secretary of State’s Office (@VermontSOS) October 28, 2020

Condos responded by saying for the first time in Vermont, all registered voters were sent ballots in the mail and also began counting votes earlier than in previous years.

Condos says those two changes factored greatly in the decision not to allow mail in ballots after Election Day.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.