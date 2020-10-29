Messner says complaint of fraud at his foundation withdrawn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Corky Messner says a request for a criminal investigation into his Colorado charitable foundation has been withdrawn after the foundation threatened to sue the complainants for defamation.

Messages left with two of the complainants and their lawyer were not returned. Messner’s law firm in Colorado created a foundation in 2009 to help underprivileged students. In August, six prominent Colorado residents filed a complaint accusing the Messner Foundation of fraud.

Messner says an auditor retained by the foundation’s attorney found no wrongdoing.

