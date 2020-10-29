Watch Live: Sununu COVID-19 briefing

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Hockey and other indoor ice arena activities can resume in New Hampshire starting Oct. 30 but participants and staff will have to be tested for COVID-19, Gov. Chris Sununu said.

The state paused all hockey activities at indoor rinks for two weeks following positive tests for 158 people associated with the sport over the last two months.

Guidance for re-opening rinks released Friday says all volunteers, coaches and staff, referees, and athletes in both youth and adult leagues must be tested at least once by Nov. 6 “to limit early re-introduction of COVID-19.”

State officials are calling for all staff, volunteers and athletes to wear face coverings at all times when indoors and not participating in sports. Parents and other spectators must also wear face coverings when inside a facility. When outside, face coverings should be worn when people cannot socially distance.

“This new guidance will safely get folks back on the ice utilizing flexible testing protocols like non-invasive antigen options with the goal of continuing a safe, fun and healthy season,” Sununu said in an emailed statement.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court is deciding whether holding legislative sessions remotely during the coronavirus pandemic would violate the state constitution.

The House has held several sessions at the University of New Hampshire to allow for greater social distance, but it also has asked the court for an advisory opinion on whether remote sessions would be constitutional. House leaders specifically asked about the constitutional definition of “present” but opponents of remote sessions asked the court to also consider provisions that guarantee public access to government.

